Ego Nwodim announces departure from ‘SNL’ after 7 seasons with moving message

Ego Nwodim has bid farewell to Saturday Night Live.
The 37-year-old American actress and comedian took to Instagram on Friday, September 12, to drop a bombshell announcement, revealing that she is no longer a part of the iconic SNL team.
Beginning her social media announcement, the comedian wrote, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight.”
She continued, “But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne [Michaels] for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship.”
“Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always,” Nwodim added.
She concluded her statement with a light-hearted quip, writing, “Now invite me to your weddings please!!!”
Nwodim’s exit comes a month after show creator Lorne Michaels told Puck News he planned to “shake things up” because of pressure to reinvent.
When did Ego Nwodim join SNL?
Ego Nwodim joined NBC’s hit late night show Saturday Night Live as a feature player in 2018 for Season 44, and after two years, she was promoted to the main cast.