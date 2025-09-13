Charlie Kirk's wife pays tearful tribute to husband in first statement

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika has issued first and tearful public statement after husband’s assassination.
Erika Kirk gave an emotional tribute to her husband and declared that his mission will not end at Turning Point USA's headquarters Friday, reported Fox News.
"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die," Kirk said. "It won't. I refuse to let that happen. … No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment.
"My husband's voice will remain, and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever. And his wisdom will endure."
"They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God's merciful love. But they should all know this. If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea," she said. "You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country."
Speaking at a podium next to the desk where her husband conducted his popular podcast show, Kirk said that Turning Point USA, the grassroots organization her husband co-founded, will continue with its fall campus tour as planned and said there will be even more tours in the years to come.
The group's annual "America Fest" conference will also continue as planned, which will be held in December in Phoenix, and Charlie's popular weekly podcast will also continue.