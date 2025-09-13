Lionel Messi ready to shine as Inter Miami faces Charlotte FC in MLS match

Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano confirms Lionel Messi will be in action against Charlotte FC.
According to Goal, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed Friday that Lionel Messi is fully fit and ready to feature against Charlotte FC this weekend as MLS resumes following the international break.
The Miami manager confirmed that Messi trained with the first team following his return from World Cup qualification duty with Argentina.
Mascherano in his pre-match news conference said, “Leo is doing well. He trained with us all week and he’ll be available for the game against Charlotte.”
The trip to Bank of America Stadium will be Miami’s first MLS outing since the FIFA window and their defeat in the Leagues Cup final to the Seattle Sounders.
The Argentine coach will, however, be without several key players. Luis Suárez is serving a three-game suspension for an incident in the Leagues Cup final, while Fafa Picault, David Ruiz, Allen Obando, and Baltasar Rodríguez are all sidelined.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned this season, it’s how to adapt,” Mascherano said. “We’ll be missing Fafa, David, and Luis because of suspension, and Baltasar is unlikely to make it as well. But that opens up opportunities for others to step in and prove their value.”
Charlotte come into the match in red-hot form, riding an eight-game winning streak that has propelled them into the top spots of the Eastern Conference. They currently sit four points ahead of Miami.