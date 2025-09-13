Gemini Nano Banana viral trend: Try these prompts to create 3D figurine models

Google’s Gemini app’s artificial intelligence (AI) editing tool, Nano Banana, has created waves across social media due to its ultra-fast speed, photorealistic quality, and seamless user experience.
It is particularly designed to transform a simple image into stunning visuals and hyper-realistic images within a couple of seconds.
Nano Banana viral prompts that you must try
Here are a few trending Nano Banana prompts to try now:
Turn yourself into a figurine
“Take this photo of me and turn it into a collectible figurine inside a toy box with my name on it. Include a clear window, bold graphics, and make it look like a store-bought action figure."
Become a part of an iconic painting
To become a part of “Place me inside Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night, painted in the same swirling brushstroke style, blending naturally into the scene.”
Pose at a popular landmark
“Put me in front of the Eiffel Tower on a sunny afternoon with minimal tourists and the entire tower visible.”
Get a cinematic style image
"Generate a hyper-realistic cinematic editorial studio portrait of the uploaded person, keeping the exact real face, hairstyle, skin, tone, and body identity unchanged. Set in a dark luxury studio with drifting smoke and a top-left spotlight cutting through the haze, the scene features who two versions of the same person: one leaning casually against a tall black studio cube with arms crossed, looking confidently off-camera, and the other seated on a stool, leaning forward with the clasped hands, gazing intensely at the camera."
With these top prompts, users will be able to generate jaw-dropping, and viral images that may help to significantly boost your social media engagement.