Travis Kelce’s aide spills rare details about proposal plans to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s friend Andrew Santino has revealed the moment the NFL star first confided in him about his plans to propose to Taylor Swift — long before fans caught wind of the romance milestone.
Speaking on the recent episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, the comedian said that NFL star first told him about his engagement plans during a game of golf, which took place a few months before Swift and Kelce’s engagement.
“We had golf together in like April or May, and yeah, he said he was doing it," Santino recalled. "But he didn't say when."
“But I don't pry," he continued, adding,"We didn't talk about it. … He's brought something up about it, and then I never asked again.”
Santino shared on his podcast that he spoke to the couple once the news spread, but emphasized the engagement had in fact “happened much earlier.”
“We just FaceTimed them to say congrats,” he said, adding that he was “stoked” for the couple.
Sharing about the wedding, Santino admitted he “highly doubts” he’ll be invited.
“I don’t think I got that invite,” he said on the podcast.
"I'm not on that list, dude," Santino continued, adding, "Travis is my boy, I love him to death, [but] I highly doubt it. … Maybe I’ll catch a bachelor party invite.”
To note, Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26, after two years of dating.