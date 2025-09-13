Taylor Swift’s new ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ clip sparks lukewarm reaction

Taylor Swift has unveiled the first clip from The Life of a Showgirl — but instead of sparking excitement, the preview has left many fans feeling underwhelmed.
Taking to her website's homepage the Blank Space singer dropped the snippet, urging the fans to “unlock the newest countdown page clip from The Life of a Showgirl.”
The clip was released late on Friday, September 12, without any audio.
In a shared video, the 35-year-old singer wore the same look from her Life of a Showgirl: The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne cover shoot, complete with red feathers and a star-shaped diamond headpiece.
In another message, Swift, who recently announced her engagement with NFL star Travis Kelce, asked her fans to pre-save on Spotify” or Apple Music.
Soon after she dropped the snippets, the fans swamped the social media to express their disappointment.
One person wrote, “Go girl, give us nothing.”
Another noted, “WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR TWO DAYS FOR THIS??”
On the other hand, one Swiftie supported, “She's lucky she's stunning or else I'd be throwing hands right now.”
Another expressed, “I waited two days for a gif…”
To note, The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3 and the 12-track project features Sabrina Carpenter on the titular single.
She created the collection of new music while performing her Eras tour throughout 2024.