Mark Ruffalo reveals his transformation journey for crime drama ‘Task’

Mark Ruffalo has opened up about how he prepared for his new character in latest crime drama, Task.
During his appearance at the series’ New York City premiere at the Perelman Performing Arts Center, The Avenger star shared what he learned from hanging out with an actual FBI worker while preparing for his role.
He told PEOPLE, “I learned that the best FBI agents have a lot of empathy.”
Mark also told the media outlet, “I spent a lot of time with FBI agent Scott Duffey. That's about the most I did,” adding, “I ate a lot of Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. I just put a bunch of weight on.”
The Hollywood star plays an FBI agent character named, Tom Brandis, in the series alongside Tom Pelphrey, Alison Oliver, Martha Plimpton, Fabien Frankel, Emilia Jones, Silvia Dionicio, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Phoebe Fox, Coral Peña, Sam Keeley and Jamie McShane.
As per HBO, Task is "set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia," where Tom Brandis leads a task force attempting "to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man."
The seven-episode series, which was released on September 7, airs every Sundays at on HBO Max.