Hailey Bieber gives glimpse of tough postpartum workout after Jack first birthday

Hailey Bieber offered a sneak peek at her intense postpartum workout, nearly a year after welcoming her son Jack.
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a rare glimpse at her grueling postpartum workout over a year after giving birth to her first child.
In a shared video of herself, Hailey could be seen working out in a sports bra and biker shorts.
Hailey, who has opened up about postpartum body dysmorphia, shared a black-and-white clip of herself working out, set to her husband Justin Bieber’s track SPEED DEMON.
She appeared to be working out in her home gym, doing crunches with a yoga block and on a yoga mat.
Her post comes weeks after she and husband Justin celebrated son Jack’s first birthday.
Tagging her trainer Kirsty Godso, Hailey noted in the video that she was doing “our fave rib flare exercise.”
She also wrote that she “did lots of these to help correct rib flare after pregnancy.”
Earlier this year, she opened up about her first-time experience with pregnancy, childbirth and being postpartum.
Speaking with Vogue, she said it was the “most sensitive time I've ever gone through.”
Hailey expressed that she felt the “high highs and low lows” and struggled with a level of “self-hatred” she never experienced before after seeing her body transform with motherhood.
“Every day I have to talk to myself, like ‘Hailey, you had a baby. You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time,’” she said at the time.
She admitted it took longer than expected to shed the last 15 pounds gained during pregnancy, working with experts on “building blocks” like pelvic floor, spinal, and core realignment.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber embrace parenthood as they welcomed a son Jack Blue Bieber on August 28, 2024.