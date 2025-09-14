Charlie Kirk memorial announced after tragic death

A memorial for Charlie Kirk, a right-wing US influencer and close ally of Donald Trump who fatally shot while speaking at a university event has been announced.
Turning Point USA, the youth conservative group co-founded and led by Charlie Kirk is organizing his memorial at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, which is the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.
It is scheduled to take place next Sunday, September 21, at a stadium with a capacity of 60,000 people.
Kirk's body was transported from Salt Lake City to his home state of Arizona on Air Force on Thursday, September 11.
At that time, US Vice President and close friend JD Vance accompanied the flight.
Beside this, Tyler Robinson has been arrested and is being held without bail for allegedly killing Kirk with additional charges including shooting causes serious injury and obstructing justice.
As per multiple reports, the exact reason for the shooting is unclear but Robinson reportedly called Kirk "full of hate and spreading hate," according to Utah's governor.
Robinson is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday, September 16 where he is also likely to be officially charged.
On the other hand, makeshift memorial has been arranged at Utah Valley University in memory of Kirk where people have placed flowers, American flags and personal handwritten notes at the main entrance.