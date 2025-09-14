India beats Pakistan by 7 wickets in Asia Cup, skips post-match handshakes

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.
Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first in highly anticipated and much-debated rivalry clash.
Cricket matches between Pakistan and India usually draw worldwide interest but this game is significant as this is the first time the two teams are meeting since the war in May.
Pakistan did not start well as both of their key players, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha failed to perform.
Ayub was dismissed without scoring on the first valid ball he faced from Hardik Pandya, while Salman scored only 3 runs from 12 balls.
Indian bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel performed strongly, taking 3 and 2 wickets respectively and helped limit Pakistan to a total of 127 runs for 9 wickets.
When India batted, they successfully reached the target in just 15.5 overs with important contributions from captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 47 runs without getting out, Abhishek Sharma (31 runs) and Tilak Varma (31 runs).
Kuldeep was named player of the match for his outstanding performance.
A moment that drew attention was when the Indian team and staff went straight back to their dressing room after the match, skipping the usual tradition of shaking hands with the opposing team amid tensions between the two nations.