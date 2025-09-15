Blake Lively breaks silence as Taylor Swift deposition sparks chaos

Blake Lively has shared first statement after Taylor Swift sparked chaos over her deposition plans in her legal drama.
Recently, it was reported that the Eras Tour hitmaker might give a testimony in the It Ends with Us costars, Lively and Justin Baldoni, messy lawsuit, which quickly sparked a frenzy online.
Days after the chaotic update, the A Simple Favor actress broke her silence by posting on her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 14.
In the update, the mother of four shared a mouthwatering recipe for homemade tiramisu cold foam.
Sharing a snap of her decadent dessert, Lively penned, “I finally tried out Homemade Tiramisu Cold Foam today. So good. So easy.”
“A few tablespoons of: Mascarpone. Heavy cream. Any milk. A splash of: Cocoa unsweetened. Cinnamon. Vanilla extract. A spoonful of Honey and a little espresso. Whip it together. Adjust to your taste. You can't mess it up. Yummm,” the actress added.
Notably, after Justin Baldoni’s legal team claimed that Taylor Swift has “agreed” for deposition in the lawsuit, the Cruel Summer singer’s attorney Doug Baldridge of Venable LLP submitted a letter to court, mentioning that she had “not agreed” to testify and has “no material role” in the matter.
It was also noted that while Swift “takes no role in those disputes,” she could appear the week of October 20 if legally obliged.