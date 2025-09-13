Taylor Swift breaks silence on testifying in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Taylor Swift has finally addressed the ongoing buzz surrounding her testimony in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit.
The Blank Space crooner, who was reported to be testifying in the messy legal battle between her former friend and the Five Feet Apart director, clarified that she never agreed to be deposed in the lawsuit until her name was pulled back into the case recently.
On Friday, September 12, PEOPLE revealed that in a letter submitted to the court by Swift’s legal team, attorney Doug Baldridge of Venable LLP wrote that the Eras Tour hitmaker “did not agree” to testify and has “no material role” in the matter.
They also wrote that the 14-time Grammy winner had no intention to be deposed in the case and only learned of Baldoni’s deposition request three days ago.
It was also noted that while Swift “takes no role in those disputes,” she could appear the week of October 20 if legally obliged.
"Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes," read the letter.
To note, Blake Lively dragged her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni to court over allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. However, he has furiously denied those allegations.