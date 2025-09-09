Blake Lively hits Justin Baldoni with 'multi-million-dollar award’ motion

Blake Lively demanded Justin Baldoni to pay her a “multi-million-dollar award” in new motion.
In December 2024, the Gossip Girl alum filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the It Ends With U co-star. Later on, the American director filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against her.
As per Variety, Justin‘s lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Liman, meanwhile, Blake‘s lawsuit is still on track to go to trial in spring 2026.
The new motion stated that “as the ‘prevailing defendant, Ms. Lively is entitled to her attorneys’ fees and costs, treble damages, and punitive damages. Ms. Lively estimates that she will seek a multi-million-dollar award to recover her attorneys’ fees and costs.”
It further continued, “Ms. Lively should not be delayed or required to prevail on the claims in her own case to obtain damages to which she is entitled under Section 47.1 today.”
Blake intends to present evidence to help determine the amount she should be awarded in treble and punitive damages.
“Moreover, quantifying the Section 47.1 damages now will further serve the statutory purpose and underlying public policy by deter retaliatory litigation conduct that the Wayfarer Parties continue to engage in despite their claims being dismissed with prejudice,” the document further noted.
As of now, she's urging the court to expedite the process and finalize the amount ahead of her trial against Justin scheduled for next year.