Duchess of Kent's funeral services lead by Royal Family ahead of state visit 

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, reportedly led the funeral services of the late Duchess of Kent ahead of the second unprecedented state visit.
The official ceremony began at Westminster Cathedral after the deceased royal member’s coffin arrived in the United Kingdom from London.
However, the mass funeral of Katherine will take place on Tuesday, September 16, according to People.
Her Royal Highness’ coffin reportedly rested in the private chapel at Kensington Palace, where she lived at Wren House.
For those unaware, the Duchess of Kent passed away on Thursday, September 4, announced by Buckingham Palace with an emotional statement.
Taking to Instagram, the Palace shared, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."
"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," they concluded the post.
It is important to note that the USA’s president, Donald Trump, will land in the UK on Wednesday, September 17.