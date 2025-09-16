Duchess of Kent funeral: Hidden passion of the late Royal revealed

The Duchess of Kent, Katharine Worsely's, coffin arrived at Westminster Cathedral on the eve of her funeral service, as per her wish.
As the Royal Family gears up to observe her funeral, many are remembering her passionate nature for teaching and music.
She worked at a nursery in London before she married Prince Edward and took over the title of the Duchess of Kent in June 1961.
Despite her royal duties, Katharine returned to the profession and started teaching music at a primary school in Hull under the pseudonym "Mrs Kent".
During a rare interview in 2011, the Duchess opened up about the 13 years she spent teaching at Wansbeck Primary School.
"I love those children. I love being there. I love east Hull. I wouldn't have stayed there for 13 years if I hadn't," she noted.
Katharine added that her choice to go by Mrs Kent, rather than her formal title of Duchess of Kent, was something she "never questioned".
After withdrawing from her royal duties in 1996 and stepping down as a working royal in 2002, she prioritised teaching rather than completely retiring.
The late royal revealed in the interview that she was drawn to the role after paying a visit to the school in 1996 at a friend's request, where she got to know the struggles of the music department.
Prior to the teaching, Katharine had a long-standing passion for music, and as a child, she learnt to play the piano, violin and organ and later went on to study music.
In later life, she took over the role of the president of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.
Her job as a music teacher in East Yorkshire remained a secret till 2004.
The Duchess of Kent's coffin was received during a solemn ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on the eve of her funeral service, on Monday, September 15.
Furthermore, the Royal Dragoon Guards, a regiment she supported as deputy Colonel-in-Chief, had the honour of carrying the coffin from the royal hearse into the place of worship.
The Duchess of Kent was the first member of the Royal Family to convert to Catholicism in over 300 years, having done so in 1994, and it was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.