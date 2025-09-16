Tom Brady set for third comeback in star-studded flag football tournament 

Tom Brady has decided to come out of retirement for the third time to return to the field as quarterback once again.
According to New York Post, the NFL (National Football League) legend will next year play in the star-studded Fantastic Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia.
The tournament on Monday, September 15, revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be returning to the field as quarterback in the Fantastic Flag Football Classic that is scheduled to begin on March 21, 2026.
As per the announcement, Brady, Fanatics, Fox Sports, and OBB Media teamed up for the global flag football that is part of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season program, organised by the General Entertainment Authority and will be led by Chairman Turki Alalshikh.
Brady said in a press release, “I couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season.”
“I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes,” he added.
Beside Brady, the star-studded event will also feature Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner and Myles Garrett, while Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan will lead three of the teams in the tournament.