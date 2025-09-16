Duplantis makes history with record-breaking vault at World Championships

Armand Duplantis has once again made history with a record-breaking vault at the World Championships.
According to STV News, the Swedish athlete on Monday, September 15, became the world vault champion after clearing 6.30 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo at the Japan National Stadium.
The 25-year-old defended his world title and won a gold medal in his third attempt.
Duplantis, who has multiple times made and broken his own records, called his 14th milestone “more special” as compared to other career achievements.
The winner of eight senior global titles said, “For sure, it’s way more special. It’s night and day. I don’t think it’s really even comparable. Of course, it’s going to make the biggest splash, because this is our most important competition of the year, and that’s where the most eyeballs are going to be watching me too.”
“A lot of people probably saw it on Instagram or whatever when I broke other world records, but there are a lot more people watching this one live, and in that way it’s a lot more impressive. But the 6.30, it sounds really nice. It just sounds super clean and a new barrier for our sport,” he added.
Duplantis, along with the gold medal, took home a $100,000 (£73,514) world record bonus.
Furthermore, Emmanouil Karalis of Greece won a silver medal after a six-metre vault, while Australian Kurtis Marschall claimed bronze after a best effort of 5.95 m.