Jonas Brothers surprise crowd with fan’s baby gender reveal live on stage

The Jonas Brothers turned a recent concert into an unforgettable night for one lucky fan, sweetly revealing the gender of her baby onstage.
While performing in Utah on Saturday, September 13, on their Greetings from Your Hometown Tour, Nick, Kevin and Joe helped with a fan’s gender reveal in a seriously sweet moment.
A fan-captured clip on X showed Joe Jonas engaging in conversation and clutching an envelope.
“I’m very excited about this,” Joe, 36, said in the footage as he held the envelope and walked away.
“Let’s find our shall we?” he went on to explain that the band would perform their song Little Bird before making the big reveal.
After ending the song, Joe said, “So many little birds tonight out there,” before quipping that he “forgot” about the exciting fan’s announcement.
“Show me the baby,” he said, opening the envelope, adding,“Place your bets now. Just kidding. You can’t do that here.”
Moments later, he revealed, “It’s a girl!”
Joe yelled into the microphone while the stage lit up in pink, exclaiming, “Congratulations.”
Notably, the Jonas Brothers sang Little Bird, which they dedicated to their daughters.
For the unversed, Joe shares Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-wife Sophie Turner; Nick is dad to Malti, 3, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas; and Kevin shares Alena Rose, 11, and Valentina Angelina, 8, with wife Danielle Jonas.