Selena Gomez receives ‘best wishes’ from Demi Lovato before her wedding

Selena Gomez has recently received best wishes from fellow Disney star Demi Lovato ahead of her upcoming wedding with Benny Blanco.
The Heart Attack crooner has shared her thoughts on the Only Murders in the Building actress’ engagement with the music producer during an appearance on latest episode of Watch What Happens Live on September 16.
For those unversed, Demi and Selena, who first met on Barney and Friends back in 2001 when they were young kids, their friendship reportedly turned sour in 2014 for no specific reason. However, both stars have continued to praise each other’s professional work.
Demi, who is currently busy promoting her new album, congratulated the Emilia Perez actress, adding she “couldn’t be happier for her” and for Benny and their “upcoming marriage”.
“I just wish her the best,” stated the 33-year-old.
Elsewhere on the show, the Let It Go hit-maker also responded to Selena’s latest comments on Jake Shane’s podcast.
At the time, the Monte Carlo star talked about the success of her fellow Disney Channel stars, saying, “From the Jonas Brothers to Miley Cyrus and Demi, it's good to see them all do their thing.”
Demi instantly replied, “I heard clips she said on the podcast and it was really, really sweet.”
The Confident singer also lauded Selena and Benny’s latest album, I Said I Love You First.
“I love the songs on it,” remarked Demi, saying that she enjoyed listening to Bluest Flame track.
Meanwhile, the songstress’ upcoming album, It’s Not That Deep, will be available on October 24.