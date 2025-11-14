Entertainment

Christopher Nolan gives HUGE update on Tom Holland, Zendaya’s ‘The Odyssey’

‘The Odyssey’ stars Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sir Christopher Nolan has made a shocking confession about his upcoming film, The Odyssey, featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The renowned director revealed that his most-anticipated movie required “over two million feet of film” to shoot

During a chat with Empire magazine, Nolan shared, “I’ve been out on it for the last four months. We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus’ ship out there on the real waves, in the real places. And yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift.”

The Dark Knight filmmaker added, “We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world. There’s a bit of everything in it. I mean, it truly contains all stories.”

His 2026 fantasy movie will be his first project since Oppenheimer in 2023.

“And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with – Ray Harryhausen movies and other things – I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do,” Nolan explained.

Other than Holland and Zendaya, The Odyssey also will also star Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway and Elliot Page.

The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

