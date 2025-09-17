Dwayne Johnson will never get a best actor Oscar: Here’s why

Although Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has received widespread critical acclaim and standing ovation for The Smashing Machine performance, the insiders believe he may never get an Oscar in the future.
A source close to the Academy spilled to Radar Online, “Dwayne will never get a best actor Oscar.”
Earlier this month, Benny Safdie movie had reportedly generated awards buzz for Dwayne after he broke down in tears during a 15-minute ovation for his raw and emotional performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
However, an insider noted that Hollywood has “a long memory and many voters still see him as a WWE entertainer who makes popcorn movies”.
“No matter how strong his work is, the snobbery lingers,” declared a source.
Interestingly, Dwayne’s performance has been likened to Mickey Rourke's turn in Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler released in 2008.
It is pertinent to mention that both movies discover fighters battling physical decline and personal demons, but while Mickey earned an Oscar nomination, a few industry experts are tentative about the Red Notice actor to even receive a nod from The Academy.
“It is tragic, because his acting in The Smashing Machine is the best of his career. But the prejudice against action stars is real,” said one tipster, close to the industry.
Meanwhile, “The Academy does not feel he belongs on even the nominations list,” concluded a first source.