Dwayne Johnson ignites buzz with ‘newest’ trailer for ‘The Smashing Machine’

A renewed burst of anticipation has been sparked among Dwayne Johnson’s fans after a thrilling new update.
On Saturday, September 13, the Moana star took to his official Instagram account to fuel excitement among his 392 million fans with the release of latest trailer of his upcoming film The Smashing Machine.
Captioning the post, Johnson wrote, “Here’s our newest trailer for THE SMASHING MACHINE, written and directed by Silver Lion Best Director winner, Benny Safdie @bowedtie.”
“Emily is phenomenal and extraordinarily heartbreaking in the film, and Benny’s infinite humanity created our safe place to touch very raw nerves. Excited for you all to see our film. In theaters October 3rd,” he added.
The new power-packed trailer of the forthcoming biographical sports drama film sees Mark Kerr’s (Dwayne Johnson) intense side as he steps into the ring for a fiery wrestling match.
It also showed him on a sweet date with his wife, Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt), at a theme park that soon turns into a heated quarrel, creating tension in their relationship.
The thrilling preview offered a blend of both personal and professional challenges of MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
Fans’ reaction:
Soon after Dwayne Johnson dropped the exhilarating trailer, fans began flooding the comments with delightful reactions, expressing excitement for the upcoming movie.
“this looks incredible. cant wait,” penned one, while another gushed, “Wow! Looks amazing. Solid work.”
Heaping praise on the film, a third commented, “You wanna talk about an Oscar winning performance? This is it.”
The Smashing Machine release date:
Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine is slated to release on October 3, 2025.