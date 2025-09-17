Roger Federer sends warm message to Joao Fonseca ahead of Laver Cup debut

Roger Federer had a classy message for Joao Fonseca after greeting the Brazilian teenager ahead of the Laver Cup.
According to Express UK, Fonseca is representing Team World, having been called up by captain Andre Agassi for the very first time.
He will line up alongside Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka for the eighth edition of the tournament.
Ahead of his first match, Fonseca managed to fulfil a lifelong dream that made his Laver Cup debut even more unforgettable.
He grew up idolising Federer and was given the opportunity to chat about tennis with the Swiss legend, who co-founded the tournament in 2017. Fonseca was visibly delighted to meet the 44-year-old but had to battle some nerves ahead of time.
In a video posted by the Laver Cup on Instagram, the young Brazilian was seen waiting for Federer on court at the Chase Center in San Francisco. He turned to the camera and said, "My hands are sweating because I'm going to meet Roger."
The Swiss upon meeting Fonseca said, “Nice to meet you, it's a pleasure. Congratulations on everything so far. Well done, you've had a great career so far."
Fonseca has emerged as one of tennis' most promising young stars over the last 12 months.