'One Piece' season 2: Netflix fuels excitement with rare BTS glimpses

Netflix has recently shared a glimpse of the second season of live-action adaptation of the iconic anime, One Piece on September 17.
In the behind-the-scene video, the main cast express their excitement for making a comeback in this highly anticipated season.
The Straw Hats cast revealed that they have grown closer since first season, and now they are looking out for new adventures in the forthcoming season as they enter the Grand Line.
Interestingly, this new season will “bring Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji into the Grand Line, where new friends, enemies and legendary treasures await”.
Matt Owens served as showrunner for the season and a key creative force behind the series' production.
In the new season, the star cast include Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, David Dastmalchian, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Clive Russell and Callum Kerr.
For the unversed, the first season of the live-action series, which debuted on August 31, 2023, had garnered positive reviews from fans and critics.
Meanwhile, Season 2 is slated to release sometime in 2026.
It is believed that the third season will go into production in November and will release sometime in 2027.