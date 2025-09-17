Travis Kelce dishes out fun details about his wedding with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce has recently shared rare insights about their wedding plans.
The Kansas City Chiefs player reflected on his nuptials with Jimmy Fallon on the latest episode of New Heights podcast on September 17.
When the Tonight Show host asked about the music at their wedding reception, the Super Bowl winner responded, “I think we are live music kind of people, you know?”
Later, the late show host congratulated Travis over the opening of his new restaurant with Patrick Mahomes, and questioned, “Are you working on planning the wedding, is that the next move?”
“That’s the next step. That one’s gonna be easy, I just gotta figure out winning football games first,” quipped the 35-year-old.
Taylor, on the other hand, didn’t discuss her engagement publicly after posting on Instagram last month.
However, the songstress confessed that Travis is just the way she manifested when she was in her 20s.
Recalling the Travis’ friendship bracelet debacle on August 13 episode of New Heights, Taylor pointed out, “I was like, ‘If this guy isn’t crazy,’ This is sort of what I’ve been writing about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”
Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told US Weekly that they want to start a family and their dream is to have kids.
The pair might “not wait too long” to start their next chapter, according to an insider.
“Taylor’s in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away,” added a source.