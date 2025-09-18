Tom Brady accused of 'bullying' NFL with dual roles, sparks backlash

One of Tom Brady's biggest detractors, Skip Bayless, has unleashed a new round of attacks on the NFL legend, this time, saying the Fox Sports commentator is 'bullying' the league.
According to Mail Online, the 73-year-old former Fox Sports host took issue with Brady sitting the Las Vegas Raiders coaching booth on Monday night, the day after he was on the call for coverage of Chiefs-Eagles.
Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders, is not breaking NFL rules by his actions, nor is it a conflict of interest with his duties as a color commentator
Bayless said, “He’s bullying this league. He took a deal to work for Fox, 10-years for $375 million. Then, he turned right around on top of that, and he bought five percent of the now Las Vegas Raiders… He is blatantly ‘f-you’ing’ the entire league and my former network.”
The incident reflects a larger trend of overlapping interests within professional sports. As highlighted, the NFL itself now owns a stake in ESPN and, by extension, profits from gambling tied to ESPN Bet.
For critics, Brady’s highly visible presence in the Raiders’ booth is just the latest and most public example of blurred ethical lines.