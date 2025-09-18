Jennifer Aniston expresses shock after learning Reese Witherspoon’s truth

Jennifer Aniston has recently expressed her shocking after discovering the truth about Reese Witherspoon.
The Friends alum got to know her The Morning Show costar’s real name after more than two decades of friendship.
Reese revealed that her real name is Laura, to which Jennifer shared her reaction that funny and confusing.
The Murder Mystery actress exclaimed, “Who the hell's Laura?”
“I'm Laura Jean,” replied the Wild actress as she spoke to Jennifer during a joint interview with LADbible.
“That's my real name,” said the 49-year-old.
Jennifer was still confused and even asked her longtime pal, “What made you go with Reese for your acting name?”
However, the Sweet Home Alabama actress clarified that she “didn’t change” her name, but that her name was “always Reese” since it's her mom Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Witherspoon’s maiden name.
“It's my middle name… I'm Laura Jean Reese,” stated the Legally Blonde actress.
Similarly, Reese had no clue that Jennifer’s middle name is Joanna.
“I was today years old,” she jokingly said, before asking Jennifer if anyone calls her J.J.
Reese added, "Well, I do now!"
Meanwhile, the Cruel Intentions actress also shared her legal first name with Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern.
It’s confusing to call someone by her own name, admitted Reese in Vanity Fair video in 2024.
“I get confused, so I just call her Dern. Because we can't both be Laura,” pointed out the Fear actress .