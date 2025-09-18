Justin Bieber offers glimpses of his family as couple ‘strengthen’ bond

Justin Bieber has recently shared rare glimpses of his family life on social media after a “challenging” period.
Given his focus on marriage and family, the Baby hit-maker has posted a series of photos with wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack, who turned one last month, on September 17.
Some insiders close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE that the series of photos came after the couple showed they are going strong after hitting rough patch in early years of marriage.
“They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates,” said a source.
Another insider noted that since “becoming parents”, the couple “has only deepened their bond and Jack is the centre of everything for them”.
“Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty,” explained a source.
To keep up with this, the Peaches crooner offered peek into his life as a husband and father.
In the photos shared on Instagram, Justin and Hailey could be seen on date nights, alongside throwbacks from their wedding day, whilst one image featured the couple during her pregnancy with Jack.
Another picture showed Hailey with her son as they strolled barefoot.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the musician has made a major career comeback as he is headlining Coachella 2026.
Multiple source confirmed to Rolling Stone that the singer has been offered a record-breaking paycheck of more than $10 million to play the California festival.