Justin Bieber, Hailey win hearts with sweet support for local Toronto ventures

Justin Bieber might have been struggling with his mental health, but he definitely did not forget his roots!
The Canadian singer-songwriter, who recently celebrated the massive success of his newly launched music album Swag II, once again won the hearts of his fans alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Last week, the duo made a guest appearance at a few shops in their hometown.
On Thursday, September 11, Justin posted several photos on his official Instagram handle to share his experience among his 293 million followers.
In the carousel of photos, the couple was seen posing alongside the restaurant owners.
According to the Sorry singer's post, he visited Monigram Coffee and The Mule restaurant to support his Canadian businesses.
As his post gained traction on social media, one of the CEO of the restaurants took to the comments section to express her gratitude after hosting the two.
The restaurant owner with the username of Natalie Phaneuf commented, "It was so incredibly amazing meeting you and Hailey yesterday! You are the sweetest people!"
"Love you both always! I'm getting married on May 16th, 2026, if you're in town and want to come! Haha!" she continued.
This visit came after Justin Bieber released his surprise music collection, Swag II, on Friday, September 5, 2025.