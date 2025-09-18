Jimmy Kimmel strongly reacts to ABC after show cancellation

Jimmy Kimmel has recently shared strong reaction to ABC after his live show was cancelled hours before he was set to go on air.
The network move came after Jimmy made comment about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which insiders believed disappointed politicians, media bosses and the FCC.
It is pertinent to mention that the cancellation bombshell has not only shocked Jimmy’s fans and staff, but also the fraternity in Hollywood, who have showed their complete support to the late-night host.
One producer from the show revealed to Daily Mail that Jimmy was “left absolutely livid” over the decision.
An insider mentioned that the show’s staff “were wandering around like aimless cows”.
“I’ve never seen Jimmy this angry,” they added.
Reports also suggest that the late-night host is now focused on cutting ties with the network once and for all.
The source pointed out that the late-night host wants to “fight this, not even because he cares so much for the show, although he does, but because he cares about the precedent”.
“This is persecution, and Jimmy isn't going to stand for it. And he has a lot of friends who are going to cause problems if suddenly he doesn't have a show,” explained an insider.
However, the source further said that he is “actively looking for ways to get out of his contract” forever.
Meanwhile, Jimmy’s slot has been replaced with an episode of Steve Harvey's Celebrity Family Feud.