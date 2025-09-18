Emma Heming gets emotional as she discusses Bruce Willis’ love for books

Emma Heming Willis has recently revealed that her husband Bruce Willis would have been so proud of her over her big achievement.
Taking to Instagram on September 17, the author and former model posted a video of herself, sharing an exciting news with her fans and also talked about Die Hard actor’s hobby in the past.
In the clip, Emma shared Bruce love for books, calling him “a voracious reader”.
“He loved going to bookstores, he loved browsing, he loved buying books and his favourite section of the New York Times was the book section because he loved looking at the NYT bestseller list,” recalled the mother-of-two girls.
Emma got emotional after disclosing that her memoir, The Unexpected Journey, had made it to that list and “came in at number two”.
The British actress-model said, “All I could think of was that Bruce would be so proud.”
“Writing a book was never on my bucket list and it was not something that was in my cards,” continued the 47-year-old.
However, Emma explained that the main mission of writing this book was to reach out to all those caretakers who have been looking after their loved ones diagnosed with dementia.
“I was sitting on valuable information that I knew would be supportive and helpful for our family and to the next caregiver. That was the purpose of this book,” she pointed out.
In the caption, Emma expressed her gratitude to all her fans and followers, as she wrote, “I’m still trying to process it. I’m truly in shock, and so deeply grateful.”
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. My hope now is that this book cares for you, the way you’ve cared for me,” she concluded.