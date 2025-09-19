'Superman' director James Gunn a huge fan of 'Big Brother' show

James Gunn has recently appeared to be a huge fan of Big Brother universe as he’s excited to be a part of the show.
The seasoned director has been announced as a celebrity guest panelist for Friday’s episode of Big Brother: Unlocked during double eviction episode on September 18.
James is believed to share his reactions and views on the season as well as for the contestants.
Not only that, but also he will drop some update regarding season 27, which will end on September 28.
Interestingly, the Guardians of the Galaxy director also offered BB host Julie Chen Moonves a role in his upcoming flick.
The DC mastermind told Julie he’s been watching since season 1, and listed seasons 2, 6, 16, and 24 among his favourite seasons.
During his conversation, Julie jokingly said that her schedule is open after the season ends.
To which, James instantly replied, “I love it. Yeah. We gotta put you in Man of Tomorrow! We gotta get you in there!”.
Earlier speaking on The Viall Files podcast, the Suicide Squad movie-maker confessed his love for BB show, which he admitted watching with wife, Peacemaker’s Jennifer Holland.
“I work all day, then Jen and I eat, then we go downstairs and we watch a TV show or two,” he remarked.
“Together we watch Big Brother. So, we’re watching Big Brother now,” mentioned James.
Meanwhile, the director expressed his frustration over Rachel [Reilly] in the same interview.
“I’ve become online friends with Taylor [Hale], who won a couple of seasons ago because she wants me to go on the Big Brother thing,” he added.