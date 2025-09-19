Raja Jackson arrested on felony charge after disturbing wrestling beatdown

LA police have arrested Raja Jackson, the son of UFC fighter Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, over an alleged attack on pro wrestler Syko Stu.
On Thursday, September 18, Raja was booked in connection to a viral incident where he interrupted a match during the "Knox Experience" show that was organised by KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy on August 13.
He was arrested on Thursday by the LAPD and is facing a felony charge. The 25-year-old had a bail amount set for $50,000, according to the booking records by the LA County Sheriff's Department.
Raja was seen on a live-streamed video picking up, slamming and repeatedly punching Stuart Smith, who wrestles under the name Syko Stu.
According to the wrestling academy, the two had agreed that Raja would make a scripted interruption; however, the UFC fighter's son went overboard with the attack.
In a statement posted a day after the incident, the academy described Raja's action as a "selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr Smith".
Stuart was said to be "unconscious upon arrival at the ER." Other injuries included trauma to his jaw, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone (upper jaw bone), which resulted in several teeth being lost.
A GoFundMe page for Stuart Smith has raised over $222,000 and is expected to go toward any uncovered medical expenses, recovery support and loss of income.
Raja Jackson's dad reacts to the incident
Jackson's father, Quinton Jackson, who was a celebrated MMA fighter during the 2000s, spoke about his son's situation on The AH Show earlier this month.
"I think (Raja) should do a little time," Quinton Jackson told Ariel Helwani during an interview. "Do a little community service and go to anger management classes."