Hailey Bieber’s dad reflects on her successes after family rift comment

Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin has recently gushed about his daughter’s achievements amid family rift news.
The 8 seconds actor talked about Hailey’s successful makeup and skincare line, Rhode during an appearance on Tori Spelling’s podcast, MisSPELLING on September 16.
Some people achieve all different levels of experience and success,” began the 59-year-old.
Stephen continued, “Look at my daughter, I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively.”
Reflecting on Hailey’s accomplishments, The Flintstones actor noted that in this “day and age, in the last 10 years, it’s not impossible. It’s happened”.
For those unversed, the model reportedly announced in late May that Rhode partnered with e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion acquisition.
“It’s like these kinds of successes are happening,” stated the actor.
Stephen told the podcast host, “And young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy. So, God bless her.”
The actor, who shares Hailey and his oldest daughter, 32-year-old Alaia, with his wife, Kennya Baldwin, comments came one year after the model dropped hints about family rift in a W Magazine interview back in July 2024.
“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” she told the outlet.
Meanwhile, the model added that she had a “fairly normal childhood” despite her famous family.