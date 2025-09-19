Princess Eugenie makes first appearance after William’s public snub to Andrew

Princess Eugenie made a stylish first appearance just days after his dad, Prince Andrew suffered a public snub from Prince William.
As per Daily Mail's report, The Princess of York was spotted on Thursday evening, enjoying a star-studded night out at Chiltern Firehouse as she celebrated the start of London Fashion Week.
The 35-year-old looked chic in a sleek black tailored trousers, paired with an oversized blazer over a cream blouse - as she arrived at the reopening of The Chiltern Firehouse, which was destroyed in February during a fire incident.
She accentuated her ensemble with a burgundy leather designer handbag slinging over her shoulder.
As per the photos obtained by the outlet, Eugenie was seen posing with British fashion model and socialite Lady Mary Charteris.
The outing comes just days after the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew posted a photo of The Duchess of Kent, following her private funeral in Windsor on September 16th, where her parents joined King Charles and other members of the Royal family.
From the funeral ceremony, a video of the disgraced Prince of York standing beside The Prince of Wales raised eyebrows as he was visibly disinterested in chatting with Andrew, despite duke's constant efforts.