Prince Andrew faces disappointment as William avoids him in forced encounter

Prince William made his feelings loud and clear for the disgraced Prince Andrew during their rare encounter.
The Duke of York seemingly faced nothing but disappointment as the future king publicly snubbed him at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.
As can be seen in a now-viral video, the brother of King Charles and The Prince of Wales could be seen standing next to each other, outside the Westminster Cathedral on Wednesday, September 16th.
Andrew was caught on camera making full fledged efforts to break the ice with the heir to the throne by continuously chatting, however, William chose not to speak as he kept silent with expression of averseness on his face.
Because of William's called gesture, the smile and excitement on Andrew's face vanished before he separated himself from the father of three.
Prince William public snub to Andrew came as no surprise to Royal circles as they are well aware of Charles elder son's resentment towards the duke.