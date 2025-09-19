Ariana Grande’s subtle response to Jimmy Kimmel show cancellation

Ariana Grande has recently showed subtle support to Jimmy Kimmel after his show got pulled from ABC over Charlie Kirk assassination comments.
The Wicked star turned to Instagram on September 19 and reshared a post by SAG-AFTRA, condemning the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, September 17.
The statement read, “The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms.”
It also said the “society stands all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone’s right to hear them”.
Ariana, who wins Songwriter of the year award at the 2025 SESAC Latina Music Awards, isn’t the only celebrity who backed the late-night host.
Pedro Pascal also posted a throwback photo of Jimmy on IG alongside a powerful message.
“Standing with you @jimmykimmellive,” he captioned the post. “Defend #FreeSpeach Defend #DEMOCRACY”
Similarly, Ben Stiller, the actor and comedian, also described his feelings about the show’s suspension.
The Zoolander actor reposted an X post by The Wall Street Journal's journalist about the news,
“This isn't right,” he wrote.
Another celebrity, Wanda Sykes, who was set to go on Jimmy’s suspended show, slammed US President Donald Trump administration.
Taking to social media, she stated, “You have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel show has been pulled indefinitely, abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump administration.”
Wanda ended the post by saying, “Love you, Jimmy.”
Meanwhile, celebrities including Jean Smart, Kathy Griffin, Sophia Bush, Rosie O'Donnell and others also voiced their support to Jimmy.