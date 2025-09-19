Drew Barrymore wants to play THIS unique role in Rob Reiner’s movie

Drew Barrymore has recently expressed her desire to play a vamp in Rob Reiner’s upcoming film.
The Never Been Kissed actress made honest confession while talking to the film-maker when he visited The Drew Barrymore Show on September 18.
Drew started a conversation after showing a pre-recorded clip of talk show guest Jennifer Aniston sharing her experience shooting Rob’s 2005 film Rumor Has It.
The Charlie’s Angels actress asked Rob, “If Jennifer wants to make another movie with you, can I please be in that movie.”
The daytime talk show host mentioned that she “wanna work” with Rob “so bad”. “I will be your clay, mold me!”
Putting up serious face, Drew said, “I would give anything to hear your wisdoms, insights.”
“I can’t imagine a greater honour than getting to be directed by you,” explained the 50-year-old.
During the show, Rob also revealed his interest in directing Drew onscreen.
“If you were to play something, what character do you see yourself [playing]?” questioned the film-maker.
He further asked, “What was a part that you haven't done the you would think, 'I would love to play that kind of character?’”
The Blended actress was tentative for a moment, saying, “I don’t know how you’ll feel about this, but I would love to be a bitch.”
Bob was stunned to hear Drew response and even prompted her to reply, “Yes! I want to play like a Black Dahlia or something, some femme fatale. Something I’m so not.”
“Because that's what life is; it’s such a mixed bag,” she added.