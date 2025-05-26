Nadal pens heartfelt note to Federer, Djokovic, Murray for French Open tribute

The ‘Big Four,’ Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, once again unite at the Roland-Garros.
According to BBC Sports, the tennis legends unite at the French Open to pay a heartfelt tribute to the King of Clay, Rafa, on Sunday in Paris.
The house-full crowd chanted Nadal’s name as he overflowed with emotions after receiving tribute in the presence of his loved ones.
Emotional Nadal told rivals-turned-friends after they strode out to join him, “After all these years fighting for everything, it's unbelievable how time changes the perspective of things. All the nerves, pressure, and strange feelings when you see each other when you're rivals – it's completely different when you finish your career.”
“We built amazing rivalries, but I think in a good way, we fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another. It means a lot that you're all here. I really enjoyed a lot pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you," he added.
The 37-year-old, after an emotional speech, shared a warm hug with Federer and Djokovic, who arrived in London right after winning the 100 ATP title of his career, and Murray, who especially came for the ceremony from London.
Gratitude from ‘the bottom of heart’
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam winner shared some beautiful clicks with Federer, Murray and Djokovic from the ceremony and wrote, “Thank you, guys. From the bottom of my heart!”
Notably, Nadal, throughout his career, played 115 French Open matches on Court Philippe Chatrier and won 14 titles on the most famous clay court in the world.