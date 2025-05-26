Sports

Nadal pens heartfelt note to Federer, Djokovic, Murray for French Open tribute

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray unite at the French Open for heartfelt tribute to Nadal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

The ‘Big Four,’ Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, once again unite at the Roland-Garros.

According to BBC Sports, the tennis legends unite at the French Open to pay a heartfelt tribute to the King of Clay, Rafa, on Sunday in Paris.

The house-full crowd chanted Nadal’s name as he overflowed with emotions after receiving tribute in the presence of his loved ones.

Emotional Nadal told rivals-turned-friends after they strode out to join him, “After all these years fighting for everything, it's unbelievable how time changes the perspective of things. All the nerves, pressure, and strange feelings when you see each other when you're rivals – it's completely different when you finish your career.”

“We built amazing rivalries, but I think in a good way, we fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another. It means a lot that you're all here. I really enjoyed a lot pushing myself to the limit every single day to compete with all of you," he added.

The 37-year-old, after an emotional speech, shared a warm hug with Federer and Djokovic, who arrived in London right after winning the 100 ATP title of his career, and Murray, who especially came for the ceremony from London.

Nadal pens heartfelt note to Federer, Djokovic, Murray for French Open tribute


Gratitude from ‘the bottom of heart’

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam winner shared some beautiful clicks with Federer, Murray and Djokovic from the ceremony and wrote, “Thank you, guys. From the bottom of my heart!”


Notably, Nadal, throughout his career, played 115 French Open matches on Court Philippe Chatrier and won 14 titles on the most famous clay court in the world.

Lewis Hamilton sparks emotions with unexpected question at Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton sparks emotions with unexpected question at Monaco Grand Prix
British driver Lewis Hamilton faced an eventful race at 2025 Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend
US ice hockey team honours Gaudreau after 1st world title in 92 years
US ice hockey team honours Gaudreau after 1st world title in 92 years
Team US beat Switzerland to win the first-ever World Championship title in 92 years
Monaco GP: Lando Norris claims first win after mastering new tyre rule
Monaco GP: Lando Norris claims first win after mastering new tyre rule
Lando Norris is now only three points behind his teammate Oscar Piastri, who is leading the championship
French Open 2025: Sabalenka dominates opening round with convincing victory
French Open 2025: Sabalenka dominates opening round with convincing victory
Aryana Sabalenka defeated Kamilla Rakhimova with a score of 6-1, 6-0 in just one hour
Xabi Alonso takes charge as Real Madrid manager with eyes on Club World Cup
Xabi Alonso takes charge as Real Madrid manager with eyes on Club World Cup
Xabi Alonso hiring comes after the club officially announced that Ancelotti will leave the club after this season
French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
Roland-Garros is the second Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season
GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6's advancement will enhance replay value and game longevity
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Hamilton's Monaco move back in focus as grand prix returns
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Developer LEVEL5 has promised to provide additional details leading up to launch of Fantasy Life i
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz to join elite tennis club with Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place next month
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG quality of life improvements are expected to improve overall player experience