Olivia Rodrigo set to release live album featuring surprise guest

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a new album, Live From Glastonbury, featuring surprise guest.
The pop icon recently revealed that fans can "preorder" her most-awaited album.
Olivia shared the delightful news via statement released on X (formally known as Twitter).
She wrote penned, "I'm sooooo excited to announce u can preorder 'Live From Glastonbury (a BBC recording)' on vinyl in my store! It also serves as proof to me that performing 'Friday I'm In Love' and 'Just Like Heaven' with @TheCure's @RobertSmith wasn't a dream."
Her live album is set to include covers of The Cure’s Friday I’m in Love and Just Like Heaven, performed onstage with frontman Robert Smith.
Following Olivia’s announcement, fans swarmed the social media to express excitement for the new album.
A fan wrote on X, “OMG ILYSM I CANT WAIT, SO PROUD OF THIS VINYL AND ALL YOUVE ACCOMPLISHED DURING THE GUTS ERA.”
Another commented, “Thank you Queen!! I’m literally heading over to preorder right now before it’s all sold out!! Hurry up everyone!! Don’t delay!!”
"i love u forever angel girl, ty for guts an absolute lifetime of memories in just 2 years," a third prasied the singer.
The remaining singles in the 20-track album are drivers license, vampire, deja vu, good 4 u, get him back, pretty isn’t pretty and Favorite crime.
Notably, Olivia's Live From Glastonbury is set to release on December 5.