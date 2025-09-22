Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute

Paris Hilton is celebrating her beloved childhood pal Nicole Richie's birthday in style!
On Sunday, September 21, the 44-year-old American TV actress-turned-businesswoman took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to her The Simple Life costar, on her 44th birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my sis and day one @NicoleRichie. From giggling through megaphones out our windows when we were grounded, to working every job under the sun on #TheSimpleLife, to filming #ParisAndNicole: #TheEncore—reminiscing on it all and even performing an opera together," Hilton stated in the caption.
She continued, "We’ve made the most incredible memories. You’ve been by my side through it all, and I’m forever grateful for every laugh, adventure, and unforgettable moment. Can’t wait for all the memories still to come— Love you forever, Bill."
The House of Wax actress’s sweet birthday wish was accompanied by a series of throwback photos featuring her and Richie.
She kicked off her post with the iconic poster of their superhit reality TV show, The Simple Life, showing Hilton and Richie in their signature blue jeans outfits.
The mom-of-two also included an adorable childhood photo alongside her BFF, highlighting their unshakeable bond with her fellow actress.
Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton last appeared together on the Peacock reality special, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, which premiered in December 2024.
This unscripted show serves as a reunion special, bringing the duo back to television over two decades after their 2002 original series, The Simple Life.