Orca Weisblatt, rising hockey star tragically passed away at 25

Former Athens Rock Lobsters forward Orca Weisblatt died in a car accident in British Columbia, Canada on Sunday morning, September 14.
This tragic news of his passing was announced by his team on Monday, September 15.
Scott Hull, President of Athens Rock Lobsters said in a statement, noting, “Orca will always be remembered as one of the players who helped set the tone for our franchise in its very first season."
It added, "His passion for the game and his infectious energy made him a fan favorite and a true teammate. But more than that, Orca was an even better person off the ice – kind, humble, and someone everyone was grateful to know. We are devastated by this loss and our thoughts are with his family.”
He was a rising hockey star who began his professional career in the Western Hockey League, a top Canadian junior league.
Weisblatt was one of the first players for the Rock Lobsters and played a key role in the team's success on and off the ice.
In the last season, the 25-year-old played 37 games for Athens, scoring 17 goals and making 25 assists.
Weisblatt is survived by three brothers, all professional hockey players.