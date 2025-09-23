Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet melt hearts with matching red hair in a new adorable snap.
After The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20, a documentary celebrating seven decades of the beloved amusement park, aired this Sunday, a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children garnered attention.
In the click, shared by fan accounts on social media, the two kids could be seen standing next to each other as they admire Lilibet's fourth birthday cake.
While their faces are not seen in the photo, fans get a look at their matching red hair.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023, Harry said that his kids got their red hair from his late mother, Princess Diana's side of the family.
Lilibet marked her fourth birthday in June with a trip to Disneyland alongside her brother and parents.
Meghan shared photos from the special celebration on Instagram, including a picture of her and Harry riding Space Station 77, a clip of Archie and Lilibet meeting Elsa from Frozen, and a photo of Harry, Archie, and Meghan looking at the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction.
In the documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emphasised the importance of taking their kids to Disneyland, something they both enjoyed in their childhood.
"I went with my mom and my brother. I remember it very, very well. I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it," said Harry during The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20 about visiting Disney World in 1993 when he was 8.
Meghan, meanwhile, said that visiting Disneyland was "more accessible" for her as a "southern California girl," but "still the biggest treat in the world."