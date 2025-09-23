Home / Royal

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Socrates Award to Xana Foundation

The Princess of Monaco, Charlene, dazzles in breathtaking white gown as she presents the 2025 Socrates Award

Princess Charlene was a sight to behold during her latest appearance.

On Monday, September 22, the Princess of Monaco made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Sócrates Award in Paris, France, during the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is an annual event in Paris organized by France Football magazine to award the Ballon d’Or – one of the most prestigious individual honors in football (soccer), given to the best male and female players in the world each year.

Notably, the Sócrates Award – named after famous Brazilian footballer Sócrates, who was not only known for his talent but also for his fight for social justice – is a special prize awarded every year to players, clubs, or organizations that use football to make the world a better place.

“Good evening ladies and gentlemen. It is a pleasure to be here tonight among football's greatest players, champions passionate supporters to present the Socrates Trophy,” stated Charlene at the event.

She continued, “In Monaco, sports are highly regarded and the principality has been elected as the World Capital of Sports in 2025. As former Olympians, the Prince and I share the vision of the exemplary and educational importance of sports. We hope that by promoting sports, the corresponding values contribute to a more balanced development of the youth.”

“Being here tonight is honoring sports as key instruments to peace and socialission. So before celebrating the winner of the Socrates Award. I would like to congratulate all the nominees for their commitments and dedication in this field,” the mother of two added.

Who won the 2025 Socrates Award?

Presenting the award, Princess Charlene announced, “The winner of the 2025 Socrates Award is the Xana Foundation.”

Who is Princess Charlene?

Princess Charlene of Monaco is the member of the Monegasque Royal Family as the wife of Prince Albert II, the ruler of the principality of Monaco.

Prior to her marriage to Albert, Charlene was an Olympic swimmer representing South Africa.

