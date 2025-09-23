Home / Royal

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting

The Duchess of Edinburgh shares British delicacy with Japanese children during her recent trip

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting


Duchess Sophie had a delightful time with Japanese children during her recent diplomatic trip.

During her four-day diplomatic mission to Japan with Prince Andrew on behalf of the British Royal Family, the Duchess of Edinburgh joined a children’s tea party at the 2025 Expo, the world fair, in Osaka, reported The Telegraph.

Sharing smiles with the kids, King Charles’s sister-in-law chatted with them over finger sandwiches and beautifully decorated cakes.

Introducing the children, Siu, Yuno, and Luha, to the scone – a traditional British delicacy – the Duchess questioned, “Do you know what this is?”

“A scone (rhymes with gone). Let me show you,” she added before taking each child’s scone, cutting them in half, and topping with Rodda’s clotted cream and strawberry jam.

Delighted with the British treat, the kids beamed at Sophie and gave her a double thumbs-up.

The heartfelt visit came on the fourth and final day of the visit and as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie wrapped up their trip, the couple reflected on representing the UK abroad.

“I think we’ve got a lot to celebrate in what we have created,” stated Sophie of the UK pavilion at the expo.

She continued, “I think a lot of people’s perceptions of what we’ve done, or where their mobile phone comes from, the origination of the phone or the worldwide web... I should imagine every child in their own country probably thinks it’s their own country that invented the worldwide web. But no, it was Great Britain.”

Acknowledging the importance to highlight the collective efforts of both Japan and the UK in maintaining strong bilateral relation, the Duchess of Edinburgh said, “It is a great showcase. A million people are now more knowledgeable about our close ties.”

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh concluded their trip to Japan on Monday, September 22, 2025.

You Might Like:

Royal Family issues new statement after Sarah Ferguson's patronage shake up

Royal Family issues new statement after Sarah Ferguson's patronage shake up
Buckingham Palace shares update on His Majesty's meaningful engagement in Barrow

Prince Harry breaks silence on Archie's admission rumours in Eton, UK

Prince Harry breaks silence on Archie's admission rumours in Eton, UK
The Duke of Sussex addresses reports of sending Prince Archi to Eton College UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails
The Duchess of York in hot water after children charity foundation makes big decision

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift
Prince William ‘enraged’ as Harry’s UK return pits him against King Charles

Queen Silvia hosts key ceremony for young social leaders at Royal Palace

Queen Silvia hosts key ceremony for young social leaders at Royal Palace
Swedish Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of Queen Silvia’s prestigious ceremony on Instagram

Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit

Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit
His Royal Highness of Luxembourg marked a visit to Miami University European Center with Stéphanie Obertin

Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan

Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie concluded their trip to Japan on Monday

King Charles torn between ‘self-righteous’ William and estranged son Harry

King Charles torn between ‘self-righteous’ William and estranged son Harry
King Charles' struggles to maintain loyalty to Prince William with desire to reconcile with Harry

King Charles to mark historic visit to Barrow as it celebrates royal status

King Charles to mark historic visit to Barrow as it celebrates royal status
The King will recognise Barrow in today's visit for its contribution to the country's defence industry

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares sweet photo of son Inigo on his birthday

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares sweet photo of son Inigo on his birthday
James Middleton shares son Inigo with his wife and French financial expert Alizee Thevenet

Princess Charlene makes delightful announcement just hours before major event

Princess Charlene makes delightful announcement just hours before major event
Princess Charlene of Monaco is set to make striking appearance at historic event in Paris, France

Prince Harry gives rare nod to William as he recalls Disney memories with mom

Prince Harry gives rare nod to William as he recalls Disney memories with mom
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on Disneyland's documentary for its 70th anniversary