Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops

Even though her show failed to impress fans, Netflix has something good to say about Meghan Markle.
During a conversation on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Netflix’s Chief Executive Ted Sarandos hailed the Duchess of Sussex for her “remarkable influence.”
Aside from heaping praise on the mother of two’s influence, Ted also commented on her and Prince Harry’s original Netflix biopic, saying that it was “successful in every measure.”
Notably, these comments from the streaming giant’s executive are his first since the Sussexes renewed their Netflix deal and Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan Season 2 flopped.
"One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence—remarkable,” praised Ted, adding, "So when we did the documentary on her and Harry, the trailer, when we ran the trailer announcing it, people... hundreds of people... broke down every frame of the trailer."
He continued, "The $20 shoes that she got from ... a village that was making these shoes sold out all over the world. And the $1,500 blanket that was on the chair sold out all over the world. She has incredible power and influence. So that for me, it's like okay well how can we enable this to be a more holistic thing. So that's what that relationship is about."
Speaking about the 2022 six-episode documentary, Ted Sarandos stated, "And by the way, the documentary itself was also one of the most watched documentaries we've ever had.”
Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan Season 2 was released on August 26, 2025.