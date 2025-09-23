Home / Royal

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops

The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 failed to impress fans

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops


Even though her show failed to impress fans, Netflix has something good to say about Meghan Markle.

During a conversation on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Netflix’s Chief Executive Ted Sarandos hailed the Duchess of Sussex for her “remarkable influence.”

Aside from heaping praise on the mother of two’s influence, Ted also commented on her and Prince Harry’s original Netflix biopic, saying that it was “successful in every measure.”

Notably, these comments from the streaming giant’s executive are his first since the Sussexes renewed their Netflix deal and Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan Season 2 flopped.

"One thing we learned early with Meghan... she has remarkable influence—remarkable,” praised Ted, adding, "So when we did the documentary on her and Harry, the trailer, when we ran the trailer announcing it, people... hundreds of people... broke down every frame of the trailer."

He continued, "The $20 shoes that she got from ... a village that was making these shoes sold out all over the world. And the $1,500 blanket that was on the chair sold out all over the world. She has incredible power and influence. So that for me, it's like okay well how can we enable this to be a more holistic thing. So that's what that relationship is about."

Speaking about the 2022 six-episode documentary, Ted Sarandos stated, "And by the way, the documentary itself was also one of the most watched documentaries we've ever had.”

Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan Season 2 was released on August 26, 2025.

You Might Like:

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation
The Princess of Monaco, Charlene, dazzles in breathtaking white gown as she presents the 2025 Sócrates Award

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting
The Duchess of Edinburgh shares British delicacy with Japanese children during her recent trip

Royal Family issues new statement after Sarah Ferguson's patronage shake up

Royal Family issues new statement after Sarah Ferguson's patronage shake up
Buckingham Palace shares update on His Majesty's meaningful engagement in Barrow

Prince Harry breaks silence on Archie's admission rumours in Eton, UK

Prince Harry breaks silence on Archie's admission rumours in Eton, UK
The Duke of Sussex addresses reports of sending Prince Archi to Eton College UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails
The Duchess of York in hot water after children charity foundation makes big decision

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift
Prince William ‘enraged’ as Harry’s UK return pits him against King Charles

Queen Silvia hosts key ceremony for young social leaders at Royal Palace

Queen Silvia hosts key ceremony for young social leaders at Royal Palace
Swedish Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of Queen Silvia’s prestigious ceremony on Instagram

Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit

Grand Duke Henri underscores international education's importance in key visit
His Royal Highness of Luxembourg marked a visit to Miami University European Center with Stéphanie Obertin

Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan

Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie concluded their trip to Japan on Monday

King Charles torn between ‘self-righteous’ William and estranged son Harry

King Charles torn between ‘self-righteous’ William and estranged son Harry
King Charles' struggles to maintain loyalty to Prince William with desire to reconcile with Harry

King Charles to mark historic visit to Barrow as it celebrates royal status

King Charles to mark historic visit to Barrow as it celebrates royal status
The King will recognise Barrow in today's visit for its contribution to the country's defence industry

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares sweet photo of son Inigo on his birthday

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares sweet photo of son Inigo on his birthday
James Middleton shares son Inigo with his wife and French financial expert Alizee Thevenet