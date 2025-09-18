Sabrina Carpenter reacts to starring in ‘Muppet Show’ as it returns for S6

It’s a “career defining” moment for Sabrina Carpenter!
On Wednesday, September 17, Disney Plus sparked a frenzy among fans by announcing the return of the beloved ‘70s variety sketch comedy family TV series The Muppet Show.
Taking to their official Instagram account, the OTT platform confirmed that the show has been greenlit for its sixth season, which will be produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures.
The upcoming season will air next year, marking the milestone 50 years of the joy-filled show, with Sabrina Carpenter starring as a guest.
Re-sharing Disney+’s post on her official Instagram Stories, the Manchild hitmaker shared her excitement by writing, “career defining.”
In the post, the platform noted, “It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, it's time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star @SabrinaCarpenter!”
“This brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos,” they added.
Moreover, the brand new installment will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to produce a variety show.
The Muppet Show contains five seasons that premiered in the UK on September 5, 1976, and wrapped up on May 23, 1981.