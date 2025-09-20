'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' crew left in dark amid ABC dialogue with host 

A Jimmy Kimmel Live! staffer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes situation about the shocking suspension, as it has been revealed that the crew will be paid next week.
On Friday, September 19, one staffer shared with PEOPLE magazine, "We don't know anything," just two days after Kimmel's show was pulled off the air indefinitely after the host's remarks about Charlie Kirk's death.
"We're just hoping that we're gonna hear something soon and hopefully it's good," they added.
The interview came before the Deadline report, which noted that the show sent a memo to staff regarding payment as talks between the company and Kimmel continue.
It's seen as a positive sign in terms of the show's potential return, as the host or his team remain in discussions with the network.
Recalling the moment they found out about the suspension, the employee shared, "It was very quick and very shocking. It was a big shock to everybody."
ABC's decision to indefinitely shelve Jimmy Kimmel Live! came after pressure from broadcast companies Nexstar and Sinclair, both condemning Kimmel over his comments about Kirk, who was shot and killed at the age of 31 while speaking at a university event in Utah, and pulling his show from ABC affiliates across the country.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has praised both Nexstar and Sinclair, which make up the nation's largest ABC affiliate group, for their decision to pull Kimmel's show in posts he shared to X.
Additionally, Sinclair has laid out a list of demands for Kimmel to meet before airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! again, including him issuing "a direct apology to the Kirk family" and making a "meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA".
Jimmy Kimmel has yet to address the suspension publicly; however, he has received immense support from key Hollywood names and fellow late-night hosts, including Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers, Jimmy Fallon and Jon Stewart.