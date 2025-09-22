Home / Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo predicts Disney's grim future after ABC drops Jimmy Kimmel

The 'Now You See Me' actor defends Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended his show earlier this week

  By Fatima Hassan
Mark Ruffalo has backed his dearest fellow Jimmy Kimmel with a blunt prediction for Disney!

The Avengers star took to his official Threads account on Saturday, September 20, to defend the American TV host and comedian, after ABC cancelled him over his on-air remarks about Charlie Kirk's death.

Ruffalo sent the direct message to Disney management in his bold statement, saying, "It’s going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show. Disney does not want to be the one that broke America." 

P.C.: Mark Ruffalo/ Threads account
His bombshell warning, accompanied by an article showing Disney stock has dropped at least 7% since they suspended Kimmel’s show on Wednesday, September 17.

The original Threads poster declared, "We can go lower."

Fans reaction over Mark Ruffalo's prediction: 

As the Marvel actor’s prediction gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to second the actor’s opinion.  

One fan noted, "You’re always on the correct side of history, Mark! Thank you for speaking up!!"

"No more Marvel movies until they reverse course, right?"  another said.

A third remarked, "Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert, Meyers and John Stewart all pitch in a start a streaming service. They each take a weeknight Monday-Friday to host a Late Show. They fund two to three hours of prime time TV to air before them, and they pay for licenses to air older and classic TV during the day." 

In addition to Mark Ruffalo, several A-listers voiced their support for Jimmy Kimmel, including Jude Law, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, and Kerry Washington.  

