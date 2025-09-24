Jimmy Kimmel finally back with a bang after one-week suspension

Jimmy Kimmel has finally returned to the late-night show after one-week suspension from ABC.
The late-night host, who was welcomed by his audience with joyful applause, began his show with clips from different news outlets reacting to his suspension.
“I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol,” he quipped.
Jimmy then expressed gratitude to all his supporters in the industry who backed him, including Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Jay Leno, Howard Stern, David Letterman and many others.
“Maybe most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” said the 57-year-old.
Interestingly, American television host and comedian also addressed those people with whom he doesn’t agree with but he believed that it “takes courage for them to speak out against this administration, and they did and they deserve credit for it”.
During the show, Jimmy also shared his thoughts on comments he made on September 15 show after the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The late-night host got emotional as he declared, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”
“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” he remarked.
Before moving ahead in the show, Jimmy added, “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone, this was a sick person who believed violence was a solution, and it isn’t.”